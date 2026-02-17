Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

07:50 · 17 February 2026

Economic calendar: ZEW index, Canadian CPI, Fed speeches (17.02.2026)

-
-
Open account Download free app

Tuesday’s calendar is not packed, but it still includes several important macroeconomic releases. After UK labour market data and inflation from Germany, investors will still be watching three key reports.

In Germany, the investor sentiment index from ZEW will be released. Despite alarming signals from industry, it remains in an upward trend and suggests a possible recovery in investment activity in the country.

Across the Atlantic, the main focus will be Canada’s CPI report. In the US, markets will also see the regional manufacturing PMI for New York State, along with speeches from Federal Reserve members (Barr from the Federal Open Market Committee and Daly from the San Francisco Fed).

Companies reporting earnings today include: Carrefour, Palo Alto Networks, and Medtronic.

 
 

All times CET. Filtered by: US, UK, Germany, France, Eurozone, Australia, New Zealand, Canada; medium and high impact. Source: xStation5.

19 February 2026, 18:50

Daily summary: Moderate risk, moderate declines
19 February 2026, 16:25

Blue Owl Capital: Local issue or a “Lehman moment”?
19 February 2026, 15:29

US OPEN: Moderate declines amid risks and data
19 February 2026, 15:00

Michael Burry and Palantir: A well-known analyst levels serious accusations

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Join over 2 Million investors from around the world
Start investing Download the app Download the app