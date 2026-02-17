Economic calendar: ZEW index, Canadian CPI, Fed speeches (17.02.2026)

Tuesday’s calendar is not packed, but it still includes several important macroeconomic releases. After UK labour market data and inflation from Germany, investors will still be watching three key reports.

In Germany, the investor sentiment index from ZEW will be released. Despite alarming signals from industry, it remains in an upward trend and suggests a possible recovery in investment activity in the country.

Across the Atlantic, the main focus will be Canada’s CPI report. In the US, markets will also see the regional manufacturing PMI for New York State, along with speeches from Federal Reserve members (Barr from the Federal Open Market Committee and Daly from the San Francisco Fed).

Companies reporting earnings today include: Carrefour, Palo Alto Networks, and Medtronic.

All times CET. Filtered by: US, UK, Germany, France, Eurozone, Australia, New Zealand, Canada; medium and high impact. Source: xStation5.