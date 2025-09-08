Read more
Emas Tembus $3.600, Target $4.000?

14:46 8 September 2025

Gold has climbed more than 5% since the beginning of September, boosted by a weaker dollar.

Kecuali koreksi kecil pada 4 September, emas saat ini mencatat reli 10 sesi berturut-turut — sebuah rekor langka di pasar. Logam mulia ini sudah naik lebih dari 5% bulan ini, dengan target utama berikutnya di $4.000, hanya sekitar 10% di atas level saat ini. Reli emas didorong oleh pelemahan dolar AS yang berkelanjutan dan meningkatnya ketidakpastian seputar ekonomi AS.

Data tenaga kerja AS Jumat lalu menunjukkan pertumbuhan lapangan kerja yang sangat rendah, hanya +22 ribu, serta revisi turun pada data Juni. Tingkat pengangguran naik ke 4,3% sesuai ekspektasi, sementara pertumbuhan upah melambat. Kombinasi data ini praktis menjamin pemangkasan suku bunga The Fed dan membuka jalan menuju siklus pelonggaran baru. Pasar kini memperhitungkan hampir tiga kali pemangkasan suku bunga tahun ini — masing-masing pada sisa rapat Fed 2025. Selain itu, pasar juga mendiskon total sekitar 150 basis poin pemangkasan tambahan sebelum siklus pelonggaran berakhir, yang berarti ada potensi tiga kali pemangkasan lagi tahun depan di luar ekspektasi saat ini.

Pasar benar-benar menghargai skenario pemangkasan agresif oleh The Fed dalam beberapa bulan mendatang. Sumber: Bloomberg Finance LP
Hari ini, harga emas naik hampir 1%, menembus level $3.600 per ons. Resistensi kunci berikutnya berada di sekitar $3.644 per ons, yang bertepatan dengan retracement 138,2%.
 Sumber: Bloomberg Finance LP, XTB

