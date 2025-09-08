Gold has climbed more than 5% since the beginning of September, boosted by a weaker dollar.
Kecuali koreksi kecil pada 4 September, emas saat ini mencatat reli 10 sesi berturut-turut — sebuah rekor langka di pasar. Logam mulia ini sudah naik lebih dari 5% bulan ini, dengan target utama berikutnya di $4.000, hanya sekitar 10% di atas level saat ini. Reli emas didorong oleh pelemahan dolar AS yang berkelanjutan dan meningkatnya ketidakpastian seputar ekonomi AS.
Data tenaga kerja AS Jumat lalu menunjukkan pertumbuhan lapangan kerja yang sangat rendah, hanya +22 ribu, serta revisi turun pada data Juni. Tingkat pengangguran naik ke 4,3% sesuai ekspektasi, sementara pertumbuhan upah melambat. Kombinasi data ini praktis menjamin pemangkasan suku bunga The Fed dan membuka jalan menuju siklus pelonggaran baru. Pasar kini memperhitungkan hampir tiga kali pemangkasan suku bunga tahun ini — masing-masing pada sisa rapat Fed 2025. Selain itu, pasar juga mendiskon total sekitar 150 basis poin pemangkasan tambahan sebelum siklus pelonggaran berakhir, yang berarti ada potensi tiga kali pemangkasan lagi tahun depan di luar ekspektasi saat ini.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.