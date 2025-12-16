Euro Falters as German Manufacturing Plunges Amid Mixed Eurozone PMI Signals

The Euro is trading lower following the release of the final preliminary Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for December, which highlighted fatal weakness in Germany’s manufacturing sector and a mixed activity profile for France.

Germany: Preliminary December PMI Readings

Manufacturing PMI: 47.7 (Expected 48.5; Prior 48.2). Significantly worse than anticipated. Signals further distress for the industrial sector, which has struggled to gain traction throughout the year.

Services PMI: 52.6 (Expected 53.0; Prior 53.1). Marginally below expectations. The sector remains in expansion territory but is losing momentum.

Composite PMI: 51.5 (Expected 52.4; Prior 52.4). Worse than expected. Indicates a slowdown in the overall rate of economic growth.

France: Preliminary December PMI Readings

Manufacturing PMI: 50.6 (Expected 48.1; Prior 47.8). Significantly better than anticipated. A surprise return to the expansion zone (above 50.0).

Services PMI: 50.2 (Expected 51.1; Prior 51.4). Worse than expected. A slowdown in the rate of growth, bordering on stagnation.

Composite PMI: 50.1 (Expected 50.3; Prior 50.4). Marginally worse than expected. The economy is effectively stagnating at year-end.

Market Reaction and ECB Implications

Despite an initial flicker of optimism sparked by the unexpected improvement in French manufacturing, the overwhelmingly negative tenor of the German data has dominated market sentiment. The Euro is distinctly weaker following the releases, with a similar reaction observed in German bond yields.

The current readings suggest that the European Central Bank (ECB) may lack the mandate to shift its rhetoric to a more aggressively hawkish stance in upcoming meetings.

Key Takeaways