European TTF Gas Surges to a Five-Month High as Storage Levels Fall 📈

The European gas market is once again pricing not only current supply conditions, but increasingly the risk of what could happen in the autumn. September TTF futures have climbed above EUR 65.7/MWh, the highest level since March, and are up more than 20% over the past two weeks. The price surge can partly be explained by renewed tensions around the Strait of Hormuz and concerns over LNG flows from the Persian Gulf, but the more difficult issue lies elsewhere: European storage levels are clearly lower than they were a year ago. This means the market is entering the final stretch of the injection season with a smaller safety cushion and greater sensitivity to weather, LNG availability and any additional logistical disruption. As gas prices rise, concerns are also increasing over inflation and the outlook for European industry.

European gas storage facilities were 61.4% full as of August 17, compared with nearly 74% a year earlier, leaving the region with a noticeably smaller buffer ahead of the heating season.

In Germany, the situation is even tighter: storage levels stand at just 50.1%, versus around 67% at the same point last year.

TTF gas futures have climbed to nearly EUR 66/MWh, the highest level in five months, while the more than 20% rise over two weeks shows how quickly the market has started repricing supply risk.

Tensions around the Strait of Hormuz are increasing concerns over the availability of supplies from the Persian Gulf, while higher oil prices are also lifting the broader energy risk premium in Europe.

High prices are themselves starting to complicate storage refilling, as some importers delay larger purchases in the hope of lower prices later or possible government support.

TTF futures chart (NATGAS.EU, D1 interval)

Source: xStation5

The market is paying for autumn risk, not today’s shortage

The key point is that Europe is not currently facing a classic physical gas crisis. Gas is flowing, LNG is arriving and storage facilities are not empty. The problem is that inventories are clearly lower than they were a year ago, while the time available to rebuild them is gradually running out. Futures are therefore starting to price not what is missing today, but how expensive the margin of safety could become in a few weeks. At the same stage last year, storage sites were almost three-quarters full, giving Europe a much larger cushion against colder weather or supply disruptions. Today, every additional LNG shock carries more weight.

Germany is especially important here. With storage only around 50% full, the country is entering the final part of the summer with a much smaller reserve than a year ago, and German demand often sets the tone for the continental balance. If the pace of injections does not accelerate, pressure may spread from the front contracts further along the curve. There is also an uncomfortable feedback loop at work: the higher gas prices rise, the less willing utilities become to buy aggressively for storage. The slower storage fills, the more risk premium the market begins to add.

The real test will come from LNG and storage

The Strait of Hormuz remains the main geopolitical source of tension because disruptions there affect not only oil, but also LNG shipments from the Persian Gulf. Any fresh report of attacks on vessels or shipping restrictions can therefore feed very quickly into TTF prices. With storage levels already lower than last year, the European market simply has less tolerance for this kind of headline risk.

That does not mean Hormuz alone will determine the next move. If LNG flows remain stable and storage injections accelerate in September, part of the current premium could disappear just as quickly as it appeared. The gas market has a long history of sharp moves in both directions, especially when positioning starts to run ahead of the physical data.

Three factors will now matter most for the market: the pace of storage injections, LNG availability and the weather. TTF does not need a full-scale supply disruption to remain elevated. It may be enough for Europe to spend several consecutive weeks buying gas at higher prices while rebuilding inventories more slowly. The latest move is a clear sign that the market no longer trusts a comfortable autumn scenario. If German storage remains around 50–55% over the coming weeks and Middle East risks persist, European gas has a solid basis for retaining a substantial risk premium. If storage catches up quickly, however, TTF could give back part of the recent rally just as sharply.