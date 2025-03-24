Eurozone inflation on target ahead of projections? Dovish signals from ECB

'Inflation target may be reached sooner than last projections indicated,' commented European Central Bank (ECB) Executive Board member Piero Cipollone.
Following Friday's remarks from Stournaras that "everything points to another cut in April," ECB members continue their dovish tone into the new week. According to Piero Cipollone, the potential of the European GDP should not be underestimated.
EURUSD gave up some of its recent gains after the dovish signals from the ECB intensified. Source: xStation5
