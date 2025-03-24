Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Eurozone inflation on target ahead of projections? Dovish signals from ECB

08:02 24 March 2025

'Inflation target may be reached sooner than last projections indicated,' commented European Central Bank (ECB) Executive Board member Piero Cipollone.

Following Friday's remarks from Stournaras that "everything points to another cut in April," ECB members continue their dovish tone into the new week. According to Piero Cipollone, the potential of the European GDP should not be underestimated.

EURUSD gave up some of its recent gains after the dovish signals from the ECB intensified. Source: xStation5

