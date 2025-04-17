EURUSD dips as Fed’s Williams signals no immediate rate cuts 📄🔎

Federal Reserve’s John Williams said there’s no need to change interest rates any time soon, as current monetary policy is well positioned. He expects tariffs to push inflation higher this year while slowing growth, and sees GDP below 1% with unemployment rising to 4.5–5%. Despite market expectations of a rate cut, he noted there's little support for such a move within the Fed, emphasizing the importance of monitoring data and trade developments.
Following his remarks, EURUSD dipped and the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) gained, as markets priced out near-term rate cuts. Williams’ comments reinforced the Fed’s cautious and data-driven stance, supporting the dollar despite concerns over slower economic growth.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Source: xStation 5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.