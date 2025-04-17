Read more
EURUSD dips as Fed’s Williams signals no immediate rate cuts 📄🔎

14:01 17 April 2025

Federal Reserve’s John Williams said there’s no need to change interest rates any time soon, as current monetary policy is well positioned. He expects tariffs to push inflation higher this year while slowing growth, and sees GDP below 1% with unemployment rising to 4.5–5%. Despite market expectations of a rate cut, he noted there's little support for such a move within the Fed, emphasizing the importance of monitoring data and trade developments.

Following his remarks, EURUSD dipped and the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) gained, as markets priced out near-term rate cuts. Williams’ comments reinforced the Fed’s cautious and data-driven stance, supporting the dollar despite concerns over slower economic growth.

 

Source: xStation 5

