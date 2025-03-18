EURUSD in retreat: Merz's success overshadowed by Trump-Putin talks

EUR/USD dropped below 1.09 despite Germany passing a new €546 billion fund for defense and infrastructure spending.
The success of Friedrich Merz's project paves the way for further easing of Germany's strict fiscal policy rules. After reaching a compromise with the German Greens, the bill was supported by 513 out of 733 Bundestag members, securing the required two-thirds majority to amend the constitution. The legislation will exempt defense spending from budgetary restrictions, allowing Germany to significantly boost its military capabilities.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
However, the event is overshadowed by uncertainty surrounding the ongoing Trump-Putin talks. Bloomberg, citing sources "close to the matter," reports that Vladimir Putin is demanding a halt to arms supplies to Ukraine. The suspension of U.S. aid is said to be a prerequisite for the Russian president to agree to a 30-day ceasefire.
Source: xStation5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.