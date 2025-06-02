EURUSD surges 0.8% reaching 1.5 month highs on weakening US dollar📈

The US Dollar weakens today again as investors see the risk of further trade war escalation, which may pressure the US economy - even into recession. Also, markets are more and more aware that even existing tariffs will affect the US economy, potentially bringing a bunch of uncertain effects. In the effect of that, we can see the EURUSD pair surging more than 0.7% today, reaching levels unseen since 22 April. The PMI and US ISM Manufacturing data for May came in weaker than expected (while the Final Manufacturing PMI from Germany came today only slightly weaker than anticipated), with declines in subindexes of new orders and employment. Also, construction spending unexpectedly fell again deeper in May.
Here are the Fed member, Lorie Logan remarks
- When risks change materially, We're positioned to respond.
- We have the time to see how the national policies impact the data.
- The key risk is if higher short-term inflation expectations become entrenched.
- Monetary policy is well positioned to wait and be patient. We're well-positioned to act if risks materialize.
- Market volatility and uncertainty could cause households, and businesses, to pull back.
- If tariffs change inflation expectations, that would be significant.
- Risks are balanced on both sides of the mandate.
- Inflation is still somewhat above target.
- Labor market stable. Despite the uncertainty, the overall economy has been resilient
EURUSD (D1)
Today we can see the EURUSD surging above 1.142, and if the recent history will repeat, we can assume that even 1.17 level cannot be ruled out in the case of bullish breakout pattern. The major support zone is now near 1.13 level, while important resistance level is in the range of 1.145 and 1.15.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Source: xStation5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.