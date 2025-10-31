⏬EURUSD the lowest in 3 months

-
EURUSD has fallen to its lowest level since early August and is heading towards 1.1500.
-
The primary driver is the strengthening Dollar (USD) due to a drop in the probability of a December rate cut by the Fed (from $\sim$90% to $\sim$60%).
-
Further Dollar strengthening could occur if next week's US data (ISM, ADP) proves positive.
-
There are signs that ECB may return to cuts early next year
-
EURUSD has fallen to its lowest level since early August and is heading towards 1.1500.
-
The primary driver is the strengthening Dollar (USD) due to a drop in the probability of a December rate cut by the Fed (from $\sim$90% to $\sim$60%).
-
Further Dollar strengthening could occur if next week's US data (ISM, ADP) proves positive.
-
There are signs that ECB may return to cuts early next year
The dollar is preparing for a positive close not only this week but also this month. The EURUSD pair is breaking local lows from mid-month today and is heading towards the 1.1500 level amid diminishing chances for interest rate cuts in the United States. The dollar is strengthening against every G10 currency today.
The probability of a rate cut in the US has decreased from around 90% before the last Fed decision to a level of nearly 60%. If next week's data, such as the ISM indices or the ADP report, turn out positive, it could increase the Fed's confidence regarding the state of the US economy and lead to further dollar strengthening. Moreover there are some signs that the EBC may be flexible in the near future which may mean that the interest rates may decrease in the next year.
Expectations for Fed cuts have decreased. The market now sees interest rate declines to around 3.0% by the end of this cycle, considering the effective rate (3.25% for the upper bound). Source: Bloomberg Finance LP, XTB
EURUSD is falling below the 1.1530 level today, breaking through the mid-month support. Just 3 sessions ago, the pair was closer to the 1.17 level, but currently, it seems that the 1.1500 level is within reach. Source: xStation5
Daily Summary: ECB, FOMC and MAG7 - mixed signals and risk aversion
ECB Conference: Global Uncertainty, Policy Stability 💶
Chart of the day - Soybean (30.10.2025)
Morning wrap (30.10.2025)
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.