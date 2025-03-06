Fastenal hits YTD highs after February sales report 📈

Fastenal (FAST.US) is up nearly 4% today, reaching new yearly highs following the release of its February 2025 sales report. While total sales remained flat year-over-year, the number of working days in February was lower. On a daily sales basis, the company reported a 5% increase.
Fastenal is a distributor of accessories for industrial and construction companies. The company offers a wide range of products, including fasteners, protective equipment, and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) tools.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Month-over-month daily sales increased by nearly 6%, almost doubling the growth rate seen in the same period last year. The average growth rate over the past four years was 1.8%.
From a geographical perspective, the U.S. remains the company’s most important market, accounting for over 83% of its revenue. Fastenal also operates in Mexico and Canada, which, given the looming trade war concerns, could impact the company’s performance. However, with the latest news of Trump suspending tariffs on Mexico until April 2, the threat of a trade war may temporarily subside.
Fastenal is rising to around $77 today, marking its highest value this year and breaking above the upper limits of the consolidation range that has been in place since late December. This level was reached with still relatively low volume, meaning investors will have to wait for full confirmation of the breakout. Source: xStation
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.