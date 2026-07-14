Fed Chair Kevin Warsh’s Q&A from Congress Testimony: Inflation stability is a key

"Inflation is a Choice": Warsh took full ownership of the inflation fight, stating the Fed will not "pass the buck" to external factors. He explicitly criticized the Fed’s 2020 average inflation targeting framework as "faulty," signaling an end to tolerating inflation overshoots.

: He promised a "new chapter" and a shift in how the Fed communicates. He rejected traditional forward guidance (refusing to signal upcoming rate decisions) and announced that future policy will be heavily shaped by

: He promised a "new chapter" and a shift in how the Fed communicates. He rejected traditional forward guidance (refusing to signal upcoming rate decisions) and announced that future policy will be heavily shaped by

: He promised a "new chapter" and a shift in how the Fed communicates. He rejected traditional forward guidance (refusing to signal upcoming rate decisions) and announced that future policy will be heavily shaped by

: He promised a "new chapter" and a shift in how the Fed communicates. He rejected traditional forward guidance (refusing to signal upcoming rate decisions) and announced that future policy will be heavily shaped by

: He promised a "new chapter" and a shift in how the Fed communicates. He rejected traditional forward guidance (refusing to signal upcoming rate decisions) and announced that future policy will be heavily shaped by

: He promised a "new chapter" and a shift in how the Fed communicates. He rejected traditional forward guidance (refusing to signal upcoming rate decisions) and announced that future policy will be heavily shaped by

Strict Independence & No Crypto Bailouts

: Warsh forcefully asserted the Fed's independence from fiscal politics. He also drew a hard line on financial stability, stating the Fed is not looking to rescue anyone,

explicitly ruling out a bail-out of the crypto market