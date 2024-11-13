Fed Kashkari comments on US inflation data and Fed policy 💵EURUSD near April lows

Federal Reserve member, Neel Kashkari, gave the interview for Bloomberg TV after today US CPI October report. Here are the highlights from his remarks. The Fed can't fix shortages driving housing inflation. The rise and fall of inflation is mostly due to supply.

Risks existed before the election, we need to watch the data. I am not yet seeing a lot of upside inflation risks, the bigger risk is getting stuck.

We have two-way risks. We are in a good place in the labor market, and want to keep it there.

The labor market is softening. Higher productivity points to a higher neutral level.

I am not ready to say inflation is stuck above 2%. There is still 6 weeks before the Fed's next meeting, with more data to come.

I have confidence inflation is headed in the right direction. The CPI headline confirms the path we are on. EURUSD pair slightly loses today (-0.1%), approaching the lowest levels since April 2024, near 1.06.

