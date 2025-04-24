Fed members comment on US economy and tariffs 🗽Inflation spike will be only temporary? USDIDX loses 0.6%

Federal Reserve members Christopher Waller and Kevin Hammack shared their views today on the U.S. economy and monetary policy. Hammack indicated that the Fed is unlikely to cut interest rates in May, while Waller suggested he is “willing to look past tariff-related price increases,” as these are likely to be transitory.

Focusing solely on data brings the risk of a delayed policy response.

Rate cuts may become necessary if unemployment rises.

I’m willing to look past price increases caused by tariffs.

It will take courage to view tariff-related price spikes as temporary.

A slowdown in demand due to tariffs could offset some of the inflationary impact.

I still strongly believe that the impact of tariffs will be a one-time price level effect.

Inflation progress over the past 18 months has been uneven.

It’s possible that tariffs could lead to a rapid increase in unemployment.

It's not just the level of unemployment, but the speed of change that matters.

The second half of the year should bring more clarity on the impact of tariffs.

We could see prices rise as layoffs begin.

The easiest way to offset tariff costs is by cutting payrolls.

It is unlikely that we’ll see clear effects of tariffs by July.

There is no obvious reason why tariffs should be excluded from the fiscal debate.

We need better control over the budget deficit.

Smaller tariffs will have a modest pass-through effect.

It wouldn’t surprise me to see more layoffs and higher unemployment.

Companies are trying to figure out how to operate under tariff conditions.