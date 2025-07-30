FED Powell Conference (LIVE)

A conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has just begun. gun. Below are the most important comments made by the banker: The economy is in a solid position.

Inflation is somewhat above the target.

Despite uncertainty, economy remains in solid position.

The current stance of policy leaves us well-positioned to respond in a timely way.

Indicators suggest economic growth has moderated.

Labor market conditions are broadly in balance and unemployment remains low. A wide set of indicators suggest that the job market is near maximum employment.

Tariffs have exerted pressure on some goods but wider impact uncertain.

I expect PCE up 2.5% and core up 2.7% in the 12 months through June. Tariffs are pushing up some goods prices. Tariffs are pushing up some goods prices. Most measures of longer-run inflation expectations are consistent with the Fed's goal.

A reasonable base case is a short-lived tariff inflation impact.

On track to wrap up policy review by late Summer.

We have made no decisions about September meeting.

Would characterize policy as modestly restrictive

The main number you have to look at is the unemployment rate.

Economy Calls For Modestly Restrictive Stance For Now

I expect to see more tariff impacts in inflation data.

Could say Fed looking through inflation by not hiking. (very hawkish remark)

The next steps we take are likely to be closer to neutral. EURUSD is extending intraday downside during the Powell Conference.

