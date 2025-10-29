FED Powell Conference (LIVE)

A conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has just begun. Below are the most important comments made by the banker: Inflation remains somewhat elevated.

Disinflation in services continues.

Fed's Powell: I estimate total PCE and core PCE rose 2.8%.

Available evidence suggests layoffs, hiring remain low.

Labor demand has clearly softened.

The shutdown will weigh on economic activity while it persists, but should reverse when it ends.

Prior to the shutdown, data showed that growth may be on a firmer trajectory.

Data available suggests outlook for employment, inflation has not changed much since the September meeting.

December cut is not for sure, far from it.

Strongly differing views at meeting about how to proceed.

Further reduction at December not a foregone conclusion.

Fed's Powell: We haven't made a decision about December.

Fed's Powell: Today's cut was risk management, going forward is a different thing.

Traders pare bets on a December Fed rate cut, now see 71% chance, down from 90% previously.

Fed's Powell: For today's rate cut, a strong, solid vote, and the strongly differing views were really about the future. Markets moved into sell-off mode following Powell’s comments, which cast doubt on another 25 bp rate cut in December. The U.S. dollar is strengthening sharply, while equity indices are edging lower.

