Fed's Bostic and Hammack comment the US monetary policy 🔍Divided Fed?

Fed Members Bostic and Hammack commented the US monetary policy today, but the tone of the bankers seems to be opposite; Bostic signals still to restrictive policy, while Hammack thinks that the Fed needs to be restrictive at the moment.
Raphael Bostic
This is the most difficult time to make a forecast.
Every meeting is live. Don’t get ahead of us.
The median of the dot plot is math, it’s not a decision process.
I am glad Powell said that a December cut is far from a foregone move.
The Chair’s message accurately reflected the range of views on the committee; that information needed to be public.
Recession risk is not on people’s minds.
Some of the labor market changes are cyclical, but slower isn’t the same as weak.
Some of the labor market shift is due to structural changes like technology, immigration, and trade policy.
Reserve bank data is important, given the lack of government reports.
We are not completely flying blind.
We have to see more progress before being comfortable getting rates to neutral.
Less than half of upward price pressures are being reported as from tariffs.
I supported the cut because I still feel we are in restrictive territory.
Our mandates are in tension.
I eventually got behind the cut this week.
Beth Hammack
We have seen some pressure recently in the repo markets.
In the FOMC room, people change their viewpoints and adapt.
You are hearing differing viewpoints because it's not clear what the right answer on rates is.
We are not on a preset course.
We are missing on the inflation side more than on the labor market side; we need to stay restrictive.
Consumption data has been healthy, though seeing a K-shaped economy.
Since September, the data to me says it's not obvious that the shift in the labor market is on the demand side.
Inflation is broader than tariffs. Core services are strong.
I see some emerging signs of softness in labor, including layoff announcements.
There’s little to no progress on core services ex-housing, which, plus the tariffs, creates a more concerning picture.
Tariffs are just one piece of the inflation puzzle; there is also electricity and insurance.
Fed’s policy is barely restrictive, if at all.
We need to maintain some restriction to bring down inflation.
We’re now around my estimate of neutral.
I would’ve preferred to hold rates steady this week.
We’re challenged on both sides of the mandate.
Source: xStation5
