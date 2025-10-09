Fed's Williams stands for further rate cuts 🗽EURUSD drops near 1.16

Key takeaways Fed's Williams gave dovish remarks to NYT

NY Fed governor signals further rate cuts amid weakening US labor market

Soft landing is still possible according to his remarks

New York Federal Reserve governor, John Williams commented today the US monetary policy giving an interview to New York Times. Here is the breakdown: Williams doesn't think the US economy is on the verge of recession, supporting further interest rates cuts in the US amid a weakening labor market. I don't see any signs of second-round effects or factors that could be amplifying the effects of tariffs on inflation

It is appropriate for rates back to neutral setting

Softening labor market would help limit inflation.

The inflation outlook not as dire as earlier in the year. The slowdown in jobs is worth attention. EURUSD dropped to 1.16 level again, however looking back on the chart we saw two similar corrections since April 2025. Source: xStation5

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.