Flexible Stocks & Shares ISA at XTB

XTB now OFFERS Flexible Stocks & Shares ISA accounts! Enjoy tax-free investing with the freedom to withdraw and reinvest within the same tax year.

How to Get Started

In order to open a Flexible Stocks & Shares ISA account, you need to create a Real account with XTB in GBP. Please note, to open an ISA account you need to be a UK resident and provide your National Insurance number.

Open Your Account in GBP: Visit our platform to create your Flexible Stocks & Shares ISA account. Navigate to the “Portfolio” section on our platform. Fund Your Account: Deposit funds and start exploring investment options that suit your strategy.

Please note that ISAs can only be created through the mobile app at present. Please ensure that you update your mobile app to the latest version on both Android and iOS devices.

We understand that investing can be complex, which is why we offer a wealth of educational resources and market insights to help you make informed decisions. Be sure to check our Frequently Asked Questions on ISAs.

Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and ISA regulations which may change. Your capital is at risk. The value of your investments may go up or down.

If you have any questions or need assistance, our dedicated customer support team is here to help you every step of the way. Get in touch with us via email at uksales@xtb.com or speak to a member of staff at +44 2036953085.