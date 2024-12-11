Flexible Stocks & Shares ISA at XTB

XTB now OFFERS Flexible Stocks & Shares ISA accounts! Enjoy tax-free investing with the freedom to withdraw and reinvest within the same tax year.
How to Get Started
In order to open a Flexible Stocks & Shares ISA account, you need to create a Real account with XTB in GBP. Please note, to open an ISA account you need to be a UK resident and provide your National Insurance number.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
- Open Your Account in GBP: Visit our platform to create your Flexible Stocks & Shares ISA account.
- Navigate to the “Portfolio” section on our platform.
- Fund Your Account: Deposit funds and start exploring investment options that suit your strategy.
Please note that ISAs can only be created through the mobile app at present. Please ensure that you update your mobile app to the latest version on both Android and iOS devices.
We understand that investing can be complex, which is why we offer a wealth of educational resources and market insights to help you make informed decisions. Be sure to check our Frequently Asked Questions on ISAs.
Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and ISA regulations which may change. Your capital is at risk. The value of your investments may go up or down.
If you have any questions or need assistance, our dedicated customer support team is here to help you every step of the way. Get in touch with us via email at uksales@xtb.com or speak to a member of staff at +44 2036953085.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.