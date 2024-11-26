FOMC Minutes show broad support for "gradually" lowering rates 🏛️

The Fed's minutes from the last November meeting of the US central bank, where it cut interest rates by 25 basis points, have just been released. Below is a transcript of the most important comments made during the decision:
- Minutes show broad support for "gradually" lowering rates - slightly hawkish
- Many Officials Saw Lower Risk of Labor-Market Downturn Than in September
- Businesses Becoming More Selective in Hiring
- Many Officials Noted 'Uncertainties' Around Neutral Interest Rate
- Officials Discussed Lowering Overnight Reverse-Repurchase Rate to Bottom of Fed Funds Range
EURUSD is rising after the release of the Fed minutes. The most important conclusion is that we are approaching a time when the scale and, more importantly, the frequency of interest rate cuts will be lower. Source: xStation
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.