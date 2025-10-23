FRA40 ticks higher after upbeat France business confidence data

- The latest business confidence data from France provided some relief amid the persistent political uncertainty in the country.
France Manufacturing Confidence Oct: 101 (est 96; prev 96; prevR 97)
- Business Confidence: 97 (est 96; prev 96)
- Production Outlook Indicator: -11 (est -13; prev -14; prevR -13)
- Own-Company Production Outlook: 18 (est 6; prev 8)
