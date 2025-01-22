GE Vernova rises despite worse-than-expected results 📊

GE Vernova (GEV.US) reported Q4 2024 results that came in weaker than expected. Consequently, in early pre-market trading, the company’s stock fell. However, it ultimately rose by nearly 2% at the session's opening, setting new highs at $432.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
The company has been in a strong upward trend since mid-2024. Source: xStation
GE Vernova is a spin-off from General Electric, focusing on developing new technologies for energy production. The company has been listed on the U.S. stock exchange since April 2024, and its market capitalization has grown by 230% since its debut.
Today’s published results were below market expectations in all key areas. The earnings per share (EPS) result was particularly disappointing, as the company reported a 30% lower EPS than expected. Despite this, on a year-over-year basis, GE Vernova continues to improve its performance, recording a 5% increase in revenue (9% in non-GAAP terms). Adjusted EBITDA came in at over $1 billion, nearly doubling compared to 2023. As a result, key margins also improved: adj. EBITDA margin reached 10.2% (compared to 5.8% a year earlier), while the net profit margin was 4.6% (up from 2% a year earlier).
The company also reported a 20% increase in orders in Q4 and 25% for the entire year of 2024, with orders valued at $6.55 billion (in Q4) and $21.76 billion (in 2024). However, the offshore wind power segment remains problematic, and the company does not plan to accept new orders in this segment until it becomes profitable.
Q4 2024 RESULTS
- EPS: $1.73, forecast: $2.42
- Revenue: $10.56 billion, forecast: $10.71 billion
- Revenue from Energy Sector: $5.43 billion, forecast: $5.47 billion
- Revenue from Wind Sector: $3.11 billion, forecast: $3.09 billion
- Revenue from Electrification Sector: $2.18 billion, forecast: $2.14 billion
- Net Profit: $484 million, forecast: $616.1 million
- Adjusted Free Cash Flow: $572 million, forecast: $594.7 million
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.