Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Germany roars back to life, taking the euro with it

08:42 5 March 2025
  • A seismic fiscal shift has been announced by Germany’s Chancellor in waiting.
  • This has sent yields surging across Europe at a rapid speed.
  • German shares are soaring and are boosting the European equity space.
  • EUR/USD may target $1.10.
  • Could the ECB cut interest rates at a slower pace than the Fed in 2025?

There is a major shift going on in Europe’s bond market. Yields are surging on Wednesday, the German 10-year yield is higher by nearly 20 bps and French 10 year yields are higher by 14bps. This is not the sign of a new sovereign crisis, but instead comes after the new German leader, Friedreich Merz, said that he would amend the German constitution to ensure defense spending was exempt from German fiscal rules. This could unlock a tidal wave of German and other European borrowing this year to fund the strengthening of Europe’s defense forces.

The future German chancellor did not stop there. He also announced a EUR 500bn infrastructure fund that will prioritize transport, energy and housing projects over the next 10 years. This is huge. For years, economists have said that Germany needed to change its spending rules to get out of the economic hole. It’s taken a Conservative Chancellor-in-waiting to pull the trigger.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

This is Merz’s ‘Draghi moment’. He said Germany would ‘do whatever it takes’ to defend itself, and, we could argue, to do whatever it takes to spend its way out of economic malaise.

The euro is back

The financial market impact has been immediate and immense. The scale of the move in European bond yields this morning is historical, this is rapidly boosting the euro. EUR/USD has jumped nearly 2% in 2 days, it is back above $1.0670, and its march higher is continuing this morning. $1.0722 is the 200-day sma for EUR/USD, a break above this level would be a further bullish development for the euro.

Merz and Trump: one boosts growth, the other weighs on growth

The contrasting stance between Merz and Trump could not be more stark today: Merz is expanding Germany’s economy and taking responsibility for the security of the region, the US economy is under threat from tariffs and stagflation at the same time as the US becomes a less reliable partner to the western world. The strong recovery in the euro suggests that Europe’s star is rising, as the USD continues to lose its luster as the ‘Trump Bump’ comes to an end.

From a technical perspective, $1.10 is the most logical resistance zone for EUR/USD right now. The FX market is following the stock market, where European stocks have been outperforming US stocks since the start of the year. Europe is back, and Germany is once more its de facto leader.

The surge in longer term bond yields has also put upward pressure on short term yields, 2 year yields are higher by more than 5bps across Europe, so far on Tuesday. There is a risk that Germany and Europe are funding defense spending with expensive borrowing, which could erode the finances of European nations. If bond yields continue to rise, then this can’t be ignored. However, we think that today’s bond market readjustment is caused by the improving growth outlook for the currency bloc.

ECB vs. the Fed: Germany’s fiscal shift could reduce ECB rate cut hopes

As bond yields and the euro have surged, ECB  rate cuts have been scaled back. There is now a 54% chance of a rate cut in April, down from 66% at the start of the week. Prospects for a May cut have also fallen this week, which suggests that there is some uncertainty around the number of cuts expected this year. The ECB meets on Thursday, and we will also get their latest economic projections. Will these projections include Germany’s spending pledges? If not, then they are mostly useless for traders, if yes, then things could get interesting. If the ECB Staff think that higher spending on German infrastructure and defense will be inflationary, then we could see expectations of ECB rate cuts get scaled back, at the same time as expectations for Fed rate cuts are boosted.

We could be in a situation where the Fed cuts by more than the ECB this year. This would be  major readjustment in central banking expectations, and it could also signal a stronger Europe vs. the US, after years of US exceptionalism.

European stocks surge as Germany loosens the purse strings

European stocks have also bounced back after getting pummeled on Tuesday. They are surging across the board, but Germany is leading the way. Defense stocks along with industrials and manufacturing stocks are helping the Dax, which is higher by more than 2% on Wednesday. The mid-cap MDax is also outperforming the blue chip index, which suggests that the market sees Germany’s seismic fiscal shift as renewing the German economy.

What’s good for Germany is positive for the rest of Europe. European stocks are a sea of green today. This also suggests that the bond market readjustment is not spooking investors and it is instead a reaction to enhanced growth prospects for the region.

It is worth noting that Germany will be issuing debt into a plunging bond market, but that is a problem for another day. For now, the euro is the best performing currency in the G10 FX space this week, the Dax is continuing to dominate the equity market, and rising bond yields suggest a transformed economic outlook. Germany is back.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Written by

Kathleen Brooks

Back

Market News

06.03.2025
17:35

US100 extends down 2.2% pressured by BigTech sell-off 📉VIX surges 8%

The sell-off across the US equity market extends, with US100 down more than 2.2% intraday. US mega-caps such as Amazon, Meta Platforms are down more than...

 17:21

Fastenal hits YTD highs after February sales report 📈

Fastenal (FAST.US) is up nearly 4% today, reaching new yearly highs following the release of its February 2025 sales report. While total sales remained...

 17:09

BREAKING: Trump says no tariffs on Mexico for USMCA goods and services📌 USDMXN loses 0.4%

President Trump announced today on Truth Social that all tariffs on so-called USMCA goods from Mexico will be lifted until April 2. Following the tariff...
More news

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol Expiration date 17 October 2024
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 16 October 2025
test_cookie Expiration date 1 March 2024
SESSID Expiration date 9 September 2022
__hssc Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix Expiration date 23 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
xtbLanguageSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
userPreviousBranchSymbol Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
intercom-device-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
__cfruid
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc Expiration date 16 October 2024
test_cookie Expiration date 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix Expiration date 23 October 2024
intercom-device-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
UserMatchHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid Expiration date 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 16 October 2026
_ga Expiration date 16 October 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory Expiration date 8 October 2022
af_id Expiration date 31 March 2025
afUserId Expiration date 1 March 2026
af_id Expiration date 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC Expiration date 8 March 2024
__hstc Expiration date 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 Expiration date 17 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 16 October 2026
_vwo_uuid Expiration date 16 October 2025
_vwo_ds Expiration date 15 November 2024
_vwo_sn Expiration date 16 October 2024
_vis_opt_s Expiration date 24 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
_ga Expiration date 16 October 2026
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 16 October 2026
__hstc Expiration date 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 16 October 2026
af_id Expiration date 31 March 2025
afUserId Expiration date 1 March 2026
af_id Expiration date 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC Expiration date 8 March 2024
_gcl_au Expiration date 14 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024
_gcl_au Expiration date 14 January 2025

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID Expiration date 10 November 2025
_omappvp Expiration date 28 September 2035
_omappvs Expiration date 16 October 2024
_uetsid Expiration date 17 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 10 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 14 January 2025
fr Expiration date 7 December 2022
muc_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
lang
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 14 April 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE Expiration date 14 April 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 14 April 2025
_uetsid Expiration date 17 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
MUID Expiration date 10 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 14 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
li_sugr Expiration date 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
MSPTC Expiration date 10 November 2025
IDE Expiration date 10 November 2025
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA Expiration date 14 April 2025
guest_id_marketing Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
muc_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
MSPTC Expiration date 10 November 2025
IDE Expiration date 10 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
UserMatchHistory Expiration date 8 October 2022
bcookie Expiration date 16 October 2025
lidc Expiration date 17 October 2024
lang
bscookie Expiration date 8 September 2023
li_gc Expiration date 14 April 2025
bcookie Expiration date 16 October 2025
lidc Expiration date 17 October 2024
bscookie Expiration date 1 March 2025
li_gc Expiration date 14 April 2025
personalization_id Expiration date 16 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator