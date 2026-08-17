Gold gains and returns to $4,400 🗽 Are precious metals betting on a dovish Fed?

Gold prices opened the week higher on global markets, with gold rising 0.5% to around $4,400 and extending Friday’s gains, while silver is up nearly 1.5%. Precious metals appear to have responded positively to the latest set of U.S. macroeconomic data.

Friday’s data showed an unexpected decline in U.S. retail sales and weaker consumer sentiment in the University of Michigan survey.

The figures followed relatively “reassuring” July CPI and PPI inflation reports.

The latest NFP report also disappointed, while gold appears to be reacting to a reduction in hawkish expectations ahead of the Fed’s autumn policy decisions.

Gold price chart (H4, D1)

On the 4-hour chart, gold remains above $4,300 per ounce and recently halted its decline around this important Fibonacci retracement level (23.6%). RSI and MACD still appear to leave some room for further gains, while an important Fibonacci resistance level is located near $4,600, where stronger price action can also be seen, including the May consolidation that preceded the subsequent decline.

Source: xStation5

On the daily chart, the $4,300 area looks even more important because the 200-session EMA200 (red line) is located there. After briefly falling below this moving average, gold quickly returned to growth. The proximity of the EMA200 itself appears to suggest that, in a scenario where the upward trend resumes, gold could still have considerable room to rise—especially if expectations regarding Fed and ECB policy become more dovish and oil prices gradually decline toward $70–80 per barrel.

Source: xStation5