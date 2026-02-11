Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

12:29 · 11 February 2026

📈 Gold jumps 1.5% ahead of NFP, hitting its highest level since Jan. 30

-
-
Open account Download free app
Gold is up more than 1% today, supported by a weaker U.S. dollar and a set of favorable fundamental drivers. Donald Trump said the U.S. should maintain the lowest interest rates in the world and threatened to deploy a second aircraft carrier closer to Iran. Iran said today that its missile program is not up for negotiation, even as it considers renewed talks with the United States.
  • What’s particularly notable is new information from the Dutch pension fund Stichting Pensioenfonds ABP, indicating the fund has reduced its U.S. Treasury holdings by about 30% and sold roughly $10 billion of U.S. government bonds over a six-month period (through September 2025).
  • ABP still holds around $19 billion in Treasuries, but the shift adds weight to the narrative that some large investors are gradually trimming exposure to U.S. debt. Even if the scale remains limited for now, it can still be enough to pressure the dollar and support gold.
  • Strong demand from gold ETFs is also helping the upside. Volatility may pick up later today ahead of the U.S. NFP labor market report (14:30 CET). Recent U.S. employment data have been largely disappointing, which has provided additional support for precious metals.

From a technical perspective, the hourly gold chart suggests an important resistance zone near the 61.8% and 71.6% Fibonacci retracements of the latest downswing. A break above $5,260 could open the way toward fresh all-time highs. Price remains above both the EMA50 and EMA200, pointing to strong bullish momentum.

Source: xStation5

13 February 2026, 09:53

Chart of the Day: USD/JPY highly volatile ahead of US CPI
13 February 2026, 07:51

AI scare trade broadens out as we wait for key inflation update
13 February 2026, 06:54

Morning Wrap: Global sell-off in the technology sector (13.02.2026)
12 February 2026, 19:03

Daily summary: Silver plunges 9% 🚨Indices, crypto and precious metals under pressure

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Join over 2 Million investors from around the world
Start investing Download the app Download the app