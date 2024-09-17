Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Gold price hits a record

09:31 17 September 2024

Gold hits another record and Microsoft boosts its dividend

Gold hit another record high on Tuesday morning. The price at the time of writing is $2585 per ounce, and the gold price is higher by 25% so far this year. The record high for the gold price is casting a glow over the entire commodity space, which is mostly higher on Tuesday. Brent crude is rising after falling back below $73 per barrel on Monday, as concerns grow about the demand picture. European stocks have also opened higher.

The gold price and interest rate cut expectations

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

The commodity space is giving us an interesting view on overall market action and how central tomorrow’s Fed decision could be for financial markets for the rest of this year. Gold is the ultimate inflation hedge. Thus, as expectations that the Fed will start its rate cutting cycle with a large cut of 50 basis points grows, investors are buying gold, in case this triggers another round of inflation down the line. The market is now pricing in a near 70% chance of a 50bp rate cut tomorrow, up from a 30% chance a week ago. The gold price is telling us that the market is convinced that the Fed will be dovish at its meeting tomorrow, even though there are signs that core inflation pressures exist.

Silver keeps pace with gold

When the gold price reaches extremes, it is also worth looking at the gold/ silver ratio. This ratio tells us how much silver it takes to buy an ounce of gold. Currently the ratio is 83, down from a high of nearly 90 during the summer. This suggests that the record high for the gold price is not an isolated move. Silver is considered an industrial metal. The fact that it has kept pace with the price of gold suggests that the Fed rate decision is also impacting industrial metals in a positive way. The decline in the gold/ silver ratio is a sign that traders believe the global industrial outlook is positive, which is good news for the broader economy. This is also reflected in the stock market performance in recent weeks.

Chart 1: Gold/ Silver ratio

Source: XTB and Bloomberg  

Consumer stocks and mid-caps get their moment in the spotlight

The equal weighted S&P 500 index rose to a record on Monday, and the equal weighted S&P 500 has outperformed the market-cap weighted S&P 500 in the past month. On Monday, the top performing shares on the US’s main index included Bed and Bath works, Carnival and Dollar Tree. This mix of retail and consumer stocks is a sign that investors have warmed to this sector, as the prospect of chunky rate cuts from the Fed come into view.

If the Fed disappoints financial markets, then we could see a selloff in consumer stocks and the equal weighted S&P 500, along with a decline in the gold and silver price. A disappointment from the Fed would be a 25bp rate cut, or a 50bp rate cut, but a rise in the FOMC members’ expectations for the terminal rate, meaning that rate cuts are being front loaded.

Bank stocks propped up by M&A activity

Bank stocks are also worth watching. In Europe, the Eurostoxx banking index is outperforming the overall Eurostoxx index. This has widened over the last month. Usually, falling interest rates can weigh on bank stocks as it can reduce their future net interest income, however, merger activity helps to prop up this index. UniCredit took the market by surprise by taking a 9% stake in German rival Commerzbank last week, and it is seeking permission to extend its stake to 30%. This has helped to boost banking shares across Europe and Commerzbank’s share price has surged by 25% since the announcement.

As interest rates fall across the West, this could lead to a surge in M&A activity, which could prop up global stock markets. In the US, the banking sector’s performance has been mixed. In the last month, the KBW stock index of regional banks has outperformed some of the larger banks, including JP Morgan and Bank of America. Morgan Stanley has been one of the weaker performers, after it suffered a large sell off in the summer months. However, its share price rose by nearly 2% on Monday, and we could see a prolonged recovery if a drop in interest rates leads to a rise in investment banking and fee-based activity.

Microsoft offers investors a sweetener

As the market warms to mid-caps and consumer stocks, what will happen to tech stocks? Microsoft announced on Tuesday that it was embarking on a share buyback programme and increasing its dividend by 10%, and in the pre-market its share price is higher by 1.3%. Microsoft said that it would buyback $60bn of shares, which is its joint-largest programme for buybacks, and it has no expiration date. The 10% uplift to the dividend will be distributed to shareholders in November. This comes at the same time as the company is investing heavily in AI. The timing of the announcement could be a sign that big tech is willing to offer investors sweeteners, as the environment for AI shares gets tougher.

Ahead today, the market is likely to remain laser focused on tomorrow’s Fed meeting. The US retail sales report is also released for August, and core retail sales are expected to rise 0.3% last month. The yen is still the strongest performer in the G10 FX space after breaching the key 140 level at the start of the week. The pound and the euro are fairly unchanged vs. the USD as we wait for tomorrow’s Fed meeting.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Written by

Kathleen Brooks

Back

Market News

03.10.2024
09:30

GBPUSD falls by more than 1% 📉

The British pound is losing 1% against the U.S. dollar today following comments by BoE Chairman Bailey, who suggested that, as a banker, he sees an opportunity...

 09:14

CHN.cash loses 2% 📉Profit taking in China drags European stock market sentiments

After a nearly 30% near-continuous rally, the Hang Seng Index slid more than 4.5% today at the peak of the sell-off, indicating the biggest sell-off in...

 09:01

BREAKING: European services PMI data surprises to the upside

Eurozone: services PMI index for September 51,4 points. (forecast: 50.5 points; previous: 52.9 points). Germany: PMI index for services for September...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
SESSID cc 9 September 2022
__hssc cc 1 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 8 October 2022
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
__hstc cc 28 August 2024
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
muc_ads cc 7 September 2024
lang
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 28 August 2024

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id cc 7 September 2024
UserMatchHistory cc 8 October 2022
bcookie cc 8 September 2023
lidc cc 9 September 2022
lang
bscookie cc 8 September 2023
li_gc cc 7 March 2023

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator