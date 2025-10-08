Gold’s Record Run & Silver’s Comeback

Join research director Kathleen Brooks, today at 18:00 BST here.

The gold price is surging since this morning and has cleared the $4000 per ounce hurdle for the first time. Interestingly, with no long-term solution to the French fiscal crisis, and with warnings about the AI trade being in a bubble and a threat to financial market stability, the gold price is acting like the ultimate hedge, and it is maintaining gains above $4,040 per ounce as we progress through Wednesday. Often overshadowed by gold, silver is also making its own headlines. Up 50% this year after a strong rally. Analysts are now asking if this could be the start of a multi-year upward trend.

