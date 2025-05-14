Read more
GOLD slumps 2.1% 📉

14:10 14 May 2025

Gold loses pressured by easing trade tensions and uncertain effect of Russia-Ukraine talks 🚩

Increasing appetite for risky assets, easing trade tensions and still high 10-year US treasuries yield at 4.5% are still pressuring momentum on gold (GOLD), which is losing 2.1% today. Today, Donald Trump announced that there can be news about Russia-Ukraine, however we cannot predict will the news be positive (potentially pressuring gold) or negative (potentially supporting gold). Russia and Ukraine are set for their first high-level face-to-face talks since 2022 in Turkey, this week. Markets are waiting for the results, which may affect especially oil and gold prices.

GOLD (D1, H1 intervals)

GOLD approaches EMA50 (the orange line) - historically significant support zone. 

 

Source: xStation5

On the H1 interval, we can see gold falling to levels unseen since 14 April.

 

Source: xStation5

