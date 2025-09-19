Has the quantum revolution already begun? Quantum Computing rises by 25%.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT.US) is a company operating in the field of quantum computers that has recently attracted tremendous interest from investors. Today, its shares surged by as much as 25%, reaching a price of $23, driven by the announcement of important contracts with NASA and NIST, as well as growing interest in quantum technologies. Over the past 12 months, QUBT’s shares have risen by a total of 3000%, highlighting the company’s dynamic growth and the market’s increasing hopes for breakthrough solutions in quantum computing.
The company focuses on developing quantum software and photonic quantum systems. It owns a manufacturing facility in Tempe, Arizona, where it produces innovative quantum circuits. These technologies have potential applications in sectors such as artificial intelligence, process optimization, and data modeling, creating significant growth and commercialization potential in the future.
Source: xStation5
However, despite technological advances, Quantum Computing Inc.’s financial results still leave much to be desired. In the second quarter of 2025, the company generated only about $61,000 in revenue, with a net loss of $36.5 million. Additionally, the company conducted a share issuance worth several hundred million dollars, which may lead to dilution of existing shareholders’ value and represents one of the risk factors for investors.
The quantum computing market is highly competitive, with players such as IonQ, Rigetti, D-Wave, IBM, and Alphabet also investing significant resources into technology development. Therefore, although Quantum Computing Inc. has considerable technological potential and establishes strategic partnerships, investing in the company carries high risk due to a lack of stable revenue, high valuation, and uncertainty regarding the pace of commercialization.
Undoubtedly, Quantum Computing is a company with great ambitions and interesting solutions in the breakthrough field of quantum computing. Its 25% gain today shows how much hope investors place in the development of this technology. Nonetheless, before making investment decisions, it is worth carefully weighing both the potential and the risks associated with this company.
