Hertz shares surge 20% as Ackman's Pershing Square discloses significant stake

Shares of US global car rental company Hertz (HTZ1.US) surge almost 20% as Bill Ackman's Pershing Square disclosed a significant position in the company. The activist investment firm bought 12.7 million shares valued at about $46.5 million at the time of the purchase, according to the filling published Wednesday, becoming one of Hertz’s largest shareholders. Hertz still faces debt and operational problems, affecting its business model and path to profitability. The company will report Q1 earnings 12 May. Shares of Hertz may test today EMA200 resistance at $4.55 on the news, at the US market open. Source: xStation5 Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.