High-end fashion stocks under downward pressure 📉

German DAX gains 0.62% at start of week

“Fashion” under broader supply pressure

Barclays cuts recommendation for Adidas shares

Overall market situation:

Monday's session on European stock markets brings gains on most stock indexes. Germany's DAX is currently trading near 0.62% gains. At the same time, France's CAC40 is adding 0.6%. The DAX is currently testing a key support point, set by the 50-day EMA. Investors' attention today turns to corporate news coming out of individual companies.

Volatility currently observed in the broad European market. Source: xStation

The German benchmark DE40 is trading nearly 0.80% higher during Monday's session and is currently testing a key support level set by the 50-day EMA (blue curve on the chart). A dynamic breakthrough of these zones could theoretically open the way for further declines towards the 100-day EMA. The key resistance point, on the other hand, remains the local peak in the 19,000-point zone and the zone of Friday's peak near 19,630 points. Source: xStation

News:

Kering (KER.FR) shares are down as much as 2.5% after the luxury company was downgraded by analysts at Barclays and RBC. What's more, Barclays also downgraded Burberry (BRBY.UK), lowering its outlook for the entire sector. Analysts are taking a more cautious view of the sector, saying that the country's luxury weakness is structural and not just cyclical. Both companies were given an “underweight” rating from an earlier “neutral.”

Burberry downgraded to “underweight” at Barclays; target price 540 pence

Kering downgraded to Outperform in line with sector sentiment at RBC; target price 290 euros

Kering downgraded to “underweight” at Barclays; target price 210 euros

Current sentiment in the fashion company sector. Source: xStation

Adidas (ADS.DE) shares are also down nearly 4%. Barclays downgraded the sportswear manufacturer to “equal-weight” based on a less favorable outlook in China. The new target price is €215; previously it was €254.

Kion (KGX.DE) shares are losing 3% after Citi downgraded the company to neutral due to likely “slow” growth in the near term. The new target price is €37 against the last rating of €57.

Other news coming out of individual companies in the DAX index. Source: Bloomberg Financial LP