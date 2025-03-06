Hims & Hers drops after court ruling on FDA decision regarding Zepbound📉

Hims & Hers (HIMS.US), a company specializing in selling compounded medications, is experiencing an approximately 8% decline today following a court's rejection of a preliminary injunction request concerning the FDA's decision to remove Zepbound (Eli Lilly's weight-loss drug) from the shortage list.
Under U.S. law, companies can offer copycat versions of brand-name drugs as long as they remain on the shortage list. Therefore, the FDA’s decision has significantly limited the operations of such companies, leading the Outsourcing Facilities Association (OFA) to file a lawsuit against the FDA.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
The court’s decision to deny OFA’s request for a preliminary injunction, which would have allowed companies to continue producing lower-cost drug alternatives, is a negative signal for the sector. This is reflected in Hims & Hers' stock price, which has dropped to its lowest level since early February 2025.
The FDA’s decision already led to an 11% decline in Hims & Hers’ stock in December. Today, its shares are down nearly 8%.Source: xStation
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.