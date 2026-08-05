Hormuz Deal Moves Closer

The Strait of Hormuz could be reopened for shipping in the coming days. According to the latest media reports, citing a senior Gulf official, the probability of reaching a deal with Iran by Friday is currently viewed as roughly even. A key signal has also emerged from Tehran: Iran and Oman have reportedly already agreed on the geographic route through the strait. This suggests that discussions may be moving from general statements toward more concrete operational arrangements.
At this stage, however, this is not a broad political agreement between the United States and Iran. Instead, the focus appears to be on a limited, temporary arrangement covering shipping rules and security measures in the region. Negotiations remain challenging, as Iran seeks to maintain influence over the conditions governing traffic through the strait. A final agreement has yet to be officially confirmed.
Markets are reacting relatively calmly to the developments. Brent crude remains below the $80 per barrel level, suggesting that investors are beginning to price in the possibility of de-escalation and reduced risks of disruptions to global oil supplies.
Source: xStation5
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