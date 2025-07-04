House of Representatives declares July 14–18 as key week for crypto regulation 👀🎯

Yesterday, the United States House of Representatives officially designated the week of July 14–18, 2025, as "Crypto Week." During this period, lawmakers are set to debate and vote on three major bills: the CLARITY Act, the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, and the Senate-originated GENIUS Act. Backed by House Speaker Mike Johnson, committee chairs French Hill and GT Thompson, and the Trump administration, the initiative is portrayed as an unprecedented effort to solidify the U.S. as the global leader in digital asset innovation.
The proposed legislation outlines clear regulatory frameworks. The CLARITY Act would establish a comprehensive market structure, clarifying which digital assets are securities versus commodities and defining operational standards for exchanges. The Anti-CBDC Act would prohibit the Federal Reserve from issuing a centrally controlled digital dollar, citing privacy concerns. Meanwhile, the GENIUS Act focuses on payment stablecoins, requiring full 1:1 asset backing, robust capital and transparency standards, and federal oversight — effectively transforming them into legally recognized, fully collateralized digital dollars.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
For the entire crypto ecosystem, these measures promise long-awaited regulatory clarity, potentially keeping startups, capital, and talent within the U.S. while accelerating the tokenization of traditional assets. The U.S. Treasury projects that the stablecoin market could reach $3.7 trillion by 2030 (up from ~$250 billion today), and supporters believe that clear rules will enable this growth. However, skeptics — including Europe’s largest asset manager Amundi — warn that the GENIUS Act could weaken the dollar’s dominance and turn private issuers into “quasi-banks,” threatening global financial stability. Regardless of the outcome, “Crypto Week” is shaping up to be a pivotal moment for U.S. financial policy and the future of digital assets worldwide.
Bitcoin is down slightly today by 0.65%, trading at $108,940, but it remains near its all-time highs.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.