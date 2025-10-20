IBM and Groq join forces to revolutionize AI processing

IBM is heavily investing in AI and quantum technologies, which could become a new growth engine, and this year the company is outperforming major stock market indices.

IBM has entered a key partnership with Groq, a company specializing in ultra-fast AI inference processing, aimed at accelerating the deployment of artificial intelligence in enterprises. Thanks to GroqCloud’s advanced chips operating on IBM’s cloud, clients will gain the ability to process AI workloads up to five times faster and more cost-effectively compared to traditional GPU-based solutions.

This innovative technology ensures fast and stable performance, which is especially crucial in regulated sectors such as finance, healthcare, and manufacturing, where speed and accuracy are paramount. At the same time, this technology is also applied in less regulated industries like retail and human resources, improving processes and increasing efficiency.

The partnership also includes integrating Groq’s solutions with IBM’s watsonx Orchestrate platform, allowing companies to flexibly implement agentic AI while maintaining the highest standards of security and data privacy. The combination of Groq’s innovation and IBM’s extensive experience enables businesses to quickly move from testing phases to wide-scale, effective AI adoption.

IBM continues to accelerate its development in artificial intelligence, offering increasingly advanced and comprehensive solutions. At the same time, the company is advancing quantum technologies, which, while currently complementing its AI offerings, could become a key source of revenue and growth in the coming years.

Importantly, since the beginning of this year, IBM has delivered very attractive returns to investors, outperforming major stock market indices such as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100. This reflects growing market confidence in the company’s strategy and its position as a leader in future technology sectors.