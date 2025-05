Indices extend gains after Beijing’s potential offer to cooperate with the U.S. on fentanyl 💰📄

Beijing is considering offering cooperation on controlling fentanyl-related chemicals as a way to ease tensions with the U.S. and restart trade talks, addressing one of the Trump administration’s key complaints. Chinese officials are exploring what actions the U.S. expects regarding the chemical precursors used in fentanyl production, which are often shipped from China to Mexico and then smuggled into the U.S. This move could signal a diplomatic opening amid ongoing trade and political disputes. Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

