Inflation in Eurozone in line with expectations 📌EURUSD above 1.15

9 AM GMT, Eurozone – May Inflation Data:
-
CPI (m/m): Actual 0.0%; Forecast 0.0%; Previous 0.6%
-
CPI (y/y): Actual 1.9%; Forecast 1.9%; Previous 2.2%
-
Core CPI (m/m): Actual 0.0%; Forecast 0.0%; Previous 0.1%
-
Core CPI (y/y): Actual 2.3%; Forecast 2.3%; Previous 2.7%
-
HICP excluding energy and food (m/m): Actual 0.1%; Forecast 0.1%; Previous 0.9%
-
HICP excluding energy and food (y/y): Actual 2.4%; Forecast 2.4%; Previous 2.7%
Following the recent slowdown in wage growth across the Eurozone, the latest inflation figures reflect emerging disinflationary trends across the continent. On a monthly basis, prices remained unchanged, while annual inflation fell below the European Central Bank’s 2% target. The EUR/USD briefly dipped below the 1.15 level, but is currently hovering near this key psychological support.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Source: xStation5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.