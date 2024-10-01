InMode slumps 8% amid Iranian attack and leadership restructurization

Israel-based company, InMode (INMD.US), specializing in minimum-invasive and non-invasive medical technologies announced significant changes in a leadership today: departure of Shakil Lakhani, President of North America, alongside with Chief Medical Officers, and Dan Wilson, VP of Sales USA.
- The company want to optimize its structure amid falling revenues and EPS; struggling to enter new, wellness sector. InMode is well-known for its radiofrequency (RF) technology-based devices, using in plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology.
- Current InMode valuation is weak, if we assume that the company still has very high net margin (more than 40% in Q2 2024) and just $9 million debt vs more than $750 million in cash and cash equivalents; market cap of $1.3 billion. Despite huge slowdown in sales and net earnings. The biggest risk for the company is now the war escalation risk (headquarter in Yokneam, Israel), with Iran bombing Israel.
Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P , XTB Research
Source: XTB Research
