Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Intel Surges Amid Potential Break-Up Plans by TSMC and Broadcom 📈

15:55 18 February 2025

Intel shares jumped over 9.5% following reports that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) and Broadcom are considering separate deals that could split the American chip giant into two entities. This dramatic development marks a potentially transformative moment for the semiconductor industry, pointing to both Intel's recent struggles and the evolving landscape of global chip manufacturing.

 

Key Points:

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

  • Broadcom examining Intel's chip-design and marketing business

  • TSMC considering control of some or all of Intel's manufacturing facilities

  • Talks are preliminary with no formal offers submitted

  • U.S. government approval would be required for any deal

Proposed Structure

The proposed break-up would create two distinct operations from Intel's current structure. Broadcom has been exploring acquisition of the chip-design and marketing business, while TSMC has studied taking control of Intel's manufacturing facilities, potentially as part of an investor consortium. Both companies are working independently, and discussions remain in early stages with no formal offers submitted to Intel's board.

Regulatory Landscape

The situation has drawn significant attention from the Trump administration, with Intel's interim executive chairman Frank Yeary leading discussions with possible suitors and government officials. The White House has indicated the president would likely oppose any deal involving foreign control of Intel's factories, given the company's critical role in national security. This stance adds complexity to any potential agreement, particularly regarding TSMC's involvement.

Manufacturing Challenges

The manufacturing aspect of the deal faces substantial operational challenges. Retooling Intel's factories to align with TSMC's specifications would require significant investment and engineering expertise. Immigration restrictions could hamper TSMC's ability to deploy their engineers in the U.S., as many of their technical staff come from Taiwan and other regions outside America. Additionally, Intel's recent CHIPS Act funding comes with requirements to maintain majority ownership of manufacturing facilities, further complicating any potential deal structure.

Market Context

Intel's openness to such dramatic changes follows a challenging period for the company. Their share price declined approximately 60% in 2024, leading to CEO Pat Gelsinger's departure in December. The company has struggled to keep pace with TSMC in advanced chip manufacturing and largely missed out on the artificial intelligence boom dominated by Nvidia. Increasing competition from Advanced Micro Devices in their core processor business has further eroded their market position.

Analyst Perspectives

Analysts have offered mixed perspectives on the potential deals. Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Charles Shum warns that TSMC risks its profitability and competitive edge if it invests in Intel's U.S. fabrication plants, citing integration challenges and delayed profitability until 2027. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C.J. Muse takes a more optimistic view, suggesting that the persistent rumors of a split between design and manufacturing operations likely have substance.

Current Preparations

Intel has already begun preparing for potential structural changes. The company recently began operating its factories as though they were separate entities, accepting orders from both internal design teams and external customers equally. Financial results for the manufacturing division are now reported separately, and plans are in place to establish a subsidiary with its own operating board of directors. This reorganization could facilitate outside investment in the manufacturing operations, whether from customers or private equity players.

Intel (D1 Interval)

The stock is trading above the 200-day SMA and is currently approaching November's high. Bulls will aim to close the gap from August at $29, while bears will target a retest of the 100-day SMA at $21.98. The RSI is making higher highs in the overbought zone, while the MACD continues to widen, indicating strong momentum.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

19.02.2025
19:19

Daily summary: NATGAS surges 4% on cold US weather forecasts 🗽Cautious Fed minutes doesn't stop Wall Street

Investors on Wall Street are trading with noticeable restraint, unmoved by the release of the FOMC minutes. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted marginal...

 19:04

BREAKING: US100 slightly gains after Fed minutes release 📈

Fed Minutes (January 2025) Fed can maintain policy at restrictive level if economy strong Several participants suggest halting or slowing balance...

 17:18

Hims & Hers surges 24% on Trybe Labs acquisition 📈

Hims & Hers Health saw a 24% stock surge today following its strategic acquisition of Trybe Labs, a company specializing in at-home lab testing solutions....
More news

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol Expiration date 17 October 2024
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 16 October 2025
test_cookie Expiration date 1 March 2024
SESSID Expiration date 9 September 2022
__hssc Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix Expiration date 23 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
xtbLanguageSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
userPreviousBranchSymbol Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
intercom-device-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
__cfruid
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc Expiration date 16 October 2024
test_cookie Expiration date 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix Expiration date 23 October 2024
intercom-device-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
UserMatchHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid Expiration date 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 16 October 2026
_ga Expiration date 16 October 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory Expiration date 8 October 2022
af_id Expiration date 31 March 2025
afUserId Expiration date 1 March 2026
af_id Expiration date 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC Expiration date 8 March 2024
__hstc Expiration date 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 Expiration date 17 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 16 October 2026
_vwo_uuid Expiration date 16 October 2025
_vwo_ds Expiration date 15 November 2024
_vwo_sn Expiration date 16 October 2024
_vis_opt_s Expiration date 24 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
_ga Expiration date 16 October 2026
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 16 October 2026
__hstc Expiration date 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 16 October 2026
af_id Expiration date 31 March 2025
afUserId Expiration date 1 March 2026
af_id Expiration date 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC Expiration date 8 March 2024
_gcl_au Expiration date 14 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024
_gcl_au Expiration date 14 January 2025

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID Expiration date 10 November 2025
_omappvp Expiration date 28 September 2035
_omappvs Expiration date 16 October 2024
_uetsid Expiration date 17 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 10 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 14 January 2025
fr Expiration date 7 December 2022
muc_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
lang
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 14 April 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE Expiration date 14 April 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 14 April 2025
_uetsid Expiration date 17 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
MUID Expiration date 10 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 14 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
li_sugr Expiration date 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
MSPTC Expiration date 10 November 2025
IDE Expiration date 10 November 2025
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA Expiration date 14 April 2025
guest_id_marketing Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
muc_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
MSPTC Expiration date 10 November 2025
IDE Expiration date 10 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
UserMatchHistory Expiration date 8 October 2022
bcookie Expiration date 16 October 2025
lidc Expiration date 17 October 2024
lang
bscookie Expiration date 8 September 2023
li_gc Expiration date 14 April 2025
bcookie Expiration date 16 October 2025
lidc Expiration date 17 October 2024
bscookie Expiration date 1 March 2025
li_gc Expiration date 14 April 2025
personalization_id Expiration date 16 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator