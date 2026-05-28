Is Barclays reassuring investors about Ferrari shares❓

Ferrari shares (RACE.IT) are recovering today, rising by about 4%, after falling more than 8% on Wednesday in response to the launch of the brand’s first-ever fully electric model—the Luce.
Barclays analyst Henning Cosman described the sell-off as excessive. The bank maintains its “Overweight” rating and a price target of EUR 355. According to Barclays, the Luce will account for approximately 3.5% of sales volume and is one of 20 models planned by Ferrari for the 2026–2030 period.
It’s worth noting that the model, designed in collaboration with LoveFrom—a company founded by former Apple design chief Jony Ive—has drawn widespread criticism from the media for straying from the brand’s classic aesthetic. The Ferrari Luce is a four-door, five-seat electric car with over 1,000 horsepower, capable of accelerating to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds, priced starting at 550,000 euros. The first deliveries are scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026.
Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna has rejected the allegations regarding the design.
Source: xStation
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