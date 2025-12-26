Read more
09:55 · 26 December 2025

Is there tangible progress between Ukraine and Russia?

Key takeaways
  • Diplomatic Stalemate: Despite a 20-point framework developed in Miami, negotiations remain deadlocked as Russia demands the entire Donbas, while Ukraine refuses to cede any territory currently under its control.

  • Security Deadlock: President Zelensky is holding out for binding, Western-backed security guarantees—a condition the US is reportedly willing to meet but one that remains a primary "red line" for the Kremlin.

  • Oil Market Rebound: WTI crude has climbed 6% to $58 per barrel, signaling that energy markets are discounting the likelihood of a near-term peace deal and bracing for potential new sanctions.

