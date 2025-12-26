Is there tangible progress between Ukraine and Russia?

-
Diplomatic Stalemate: Despite a 20-point framework developed in Miami, negotiations remain deadlocked as Russia demands the entire Donbas, while Ukraine refuses to cede any territory currently under its control.
-
Security Deadlock: President Zelensky is holding out for binding, Western-backed security guarantees—a condition the US is reportedly willing to meet but one that remains a primary "red line" for the Kremlin.
-
Oil Market Rebound: WTI crude has climbed 6% to $58 per barrel, signaling that energy markets are discounting the likelihood of a near-term peace deal and bracing for potential new sanctions.
-
Diplomatic Stalemate: Despite a 20-point framework developed in Miami, negotiations remain deadlocked as Russia demands the entire Donbas, while Ukraine refuses to cede any territory currently under its control.
-
Security Deadlock: President Zelensky is holding out for binding, Western-backed security guarantees—a condition the US is reportedly willing to meet but one that remains a primary "red line" for the Kremlin.
-
Oil Market Rebound: WTI crude has climbed 6% to $58 per barrel, signaling that energy markets are discounting the likelihood of a near-term peace deal and bracing for potential new sanctions.
⏬Silver: correction or a bursting bubble?
Crypto news: Silver crashes, Bitcoin rebounds 📈Is crypto repeating the 2020 cycle?
Chart of the day: PLATINUM (29.12.2025)
Economic Calendar: A Quiet Post-Holiday Monday (29.12.2025)
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.