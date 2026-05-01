🔴 ISM Index Shows Troubling Signs, But Market Thrives on De-escalation Hopes

The publication of the ISM Manufacturing Index for April 2026 provided markets with mixed signals, combining stable sector expansion with a worrying surge in price pressure. Below are the key figures from the report:
- Headline Index (PMI): 52.7 vs. 53.0 (estimate) and 52.7 in the prior month.
- Prices Paid: 84.6 vs. 80.0 (estimate) – the highest level since April 2022.
- Employment: 46.4 vs. 49.0 (estimate) – the indicator suggests a further cooling in the labor market.
- New Orders: 54.1 vs. 53.5 in March – the fourth consecutive month of growth.
- Production: 53.4 vs. 55.1 in March – expansion continues for the 6th month but is losing momentum.
- Supplier Deliveries: 60.6 vs. 58.9 – signaling growing bottlenecks in supply chains.
- Backlog of Orders: 51.4 (a decrease of 3 percentage points from March).
Commentary:
The April ISM Manufacturing report is a classic example of a "stagflationary mix," although the sector as a whole remains in expansion for the 18th consecutive month. The biggest disappointment and simultaneously a warning signal is the sharp jump in the price sub-index to 84.6. In just three months, this indicator has surged by over 25%, directly reflecting the price shock in the energy commodities market triggered by the war with Iran (which was mentioned in 47% of comments from surveyed firms).
The ISM report showed a massive increase in the price sub-index. While this may only be a temporary spike, it nonetheless indicates mounting price pressure. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP, XTB.
On the other hand, the employment data (46.4) point to clear weakness. Companies are focusing on managing labor costs through headcount reductions and attrition rather than hiring. Despite these negative factors, demand measured by new orders remains solid, which—combined with low customer inventory levels—provides a foundation for future production.
The market reaction is difficult to measure in isolation, as investors are primarily reacting to hopes of reaching an agreement between the US and Iran, following reports that Iran has expressed a willingness to analyze the peace points presented by the US. Following these headlines, yields fell while the S&P 500 extended to another record high.
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