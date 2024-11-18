🛢️ Johan Sverdrup Outage Drives Oil Prices 3% Up 📈

A significant disruption has hit Western Europe's largest oilfield as Equinor halted production at Johan Sverdrup following an onshore power outage. The shutdown was triggered by smoke detection at a transformer station in Haugsneset at Karsto, which supplies power to phase 1 of the development, according to company spokesperson Gisle Ledel Johannessen.
The incident has impacted global oil markets, with Brent crude futures rising 2.98% to $73.06 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 2.8% to $68.89. This price surge comes amid existing market tensions related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Johan Sverdrup, operated by Equinor with a 42.63% stake, is a vital asset shared between several companies including Aker BP (31.57%), state-owned Petoro (17.36%), and TotalEnergies (8.44%). While Johannessen confirmed that the cause of the problem was quickly identified and the company is working to restore operations, no specific timeline for resumption has been provided. The outage affects only Phase 1 of the development, with Phase 2 converter station continuing to operate normally for other North Sea fields in the Utsira High area.
The disruption comes at a particularly sensitive time, as the field was already expected to begin tapering from its peak production levels of 755,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in early next year. This incident highlights the vulnerability of major energy infrastructure to technical disruptions and their immediate impact on global oil markets.
OIL (D1 Interval)
Oil gains 3%, nearing key resistance at the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level. RSI shows a gradual bullish divergence, with MACD tightening toward a potential buy signal. Bulls aim to retest the 50-day SMA at $74.04, while bears focus on September lows. Source: xStation
