JOIN LIVE: Nvidia Earnings

In today’s stream, we’re covering NVIDIA’s latest earnings release and exploring what it could mean for the markets, the AI boom, and the semiconductor sector.
What you can expect in this livestream:
➡️ Live reaction to NVIDIA’s earnings headline numbers
➡️ Discussion on the AI and data-centre landscape
➡️ Analysis of market sentiment and price action as earnings drop
📌 Whether you're a trader, long-term investor, or simply following the AI revolution, this live session will keep you informed and up to speed on all things NVIDIA and the markets.
Join us NOW as we break down the numbers and discuss the trends shaping investor sentiment.
BREAKING: Germany IFO slightly lower than expected 📌
The Week Ahead
Economic calendar: delayed US PPI and retail sales report this week 📃
Morning wrap (24.11.2025)
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.