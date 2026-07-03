🔼 JP225 gains 2%

The Japan 225 futures contract gained more than 2% today, with the continued weakness of the Japanese yen providing an additional tailwind for the country's leading exporters by improving the earnings outlook for overseas sales. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.5%, recovering part of its recent losses, with real estate, banking, and semiconductor materials companies leading the advance.

Rohm (+14%), SUMCO (+11%), and Kioxia (+9%) were among the strongest performers, suggesting investors are returning to selected semiconductor supply chain stocks after the recent sharp correction.

were among the strongest performers, suggesting investors are returning to selected semiconductor supply chain stocks after the recent sharp correction. Market breadth remained exceptionally strong , with advancing stocks outnumbering decliners by more than three to one on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, indicating broad-based buying rather than gains driven by only a handful of large-cap names.

, with advancing stocks outnumbering decliners by more than three to one on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, indicating broad-based buying rather than gains driven by only a handful of large-cap names. The recent 27% decline in the Nikkei Volatility Index to its lowest level in three months points to improving risk appetite and easing concerns about near-term market volatility.

points to improving risk appetite and easing concerns about near-term market volatility. The broader macro backdrop remains moderately supportive for Japanese equities. Brent crude has recovered above $72 per barrel, the Japanese yen remains weak, and gold has gained 1.5%, reflecting a market environment where demand for defensive assets persists despite improving equity sentiment.

JP225 (H1)

The JP225 futures contract continues to trade below both the 50-period and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), indicating that bulls still need to prove they can regain control of the trend. The key resistance is currently located around 7,000 points, and a sustained breakout above this level could open the door to a move toward 7,200 points, where previous price reactions have formed an important resistance zone.

Source: xStation 5

SoftBank (D1)

Japanese technology giant SoftBank (SFT.DE) has declined by more than 30% from its early June record highs. If the current decline stabilizes around these levels, it could resemble the 1:1 corrective pattern seen in the autumn of 2025. Key support is located near 28, where the 200-day EMA is positioned, while the main resistance lies around 35, where the 50-day EMA coincides with a significant price gap.

Source: xStation 5