JPMorgan Chase Beats Q3 Estimates with Strong Net Interest Income, Raises Full-Year Guidance

JPMorgan Chase (JPM.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session, revealing better-than-expected profits and strong net interest income growth. The shares gained 1.6% in pre-market trading. The largest U.S. bank by assets is likely to see positive market reaction due to its strong performance and increased full-year guidance, despite preparing for higher loan losses. JPMorgan reported better-than-expected Q3 results in several key areas, including managed net interest income, adjusted revenue, and EPS. The bank's investment banking fees grew 31%, while market revenue rose 8%. JPMorgan's total assets under management reached $3.90 trillion, exceeding analysts' expectations. The implied one day move for the company based on historical data was 3.28%, with an average surprise of 8.89% above consensus for adjusted EPS. Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Highlights Net income of $12.9 billion, exceeding expectations but down 2% year-over-year

Managed net interest income reached $23.53 billion, beating estimates

Adjusted revenue of $43.32 billion, surpassing expectations

EPS of $4.37, above the consensus estimate of $3.98

Assets under management grew to $3.90 trillion, exceeding estimates

Full-year 2024 net interest income guidance raised to ~$91.5 billion Analyst expectations Source: Bloomberg JPMorgan Chase Q3 2024 Results Managed net interest income: $23.53 billion vs $22.8 billion expected

Adjusted revenue: $43.32 billion vs $41.9 billion expected

EPS: $4.37 vs $3.98 expected

Net income: $12.9 billion vs $12.1 billion expected (-2% YoY)

Total loans: $1.34 trillion vs $1.33 trillion expected

Total deposits: $2.43 trillion vs $2.4 trillion expected Segment Breakdown Consumer & Community Banking revenue: $17.8B (-3% YoY)

Commercial & Investment Bank revenue: $17.0B (+8% YoY)

Investment Banking revenue: $2.4B (+29% YoY)

Markets & Securities Services revenue: $8.37B (+8% YoY)

Asset & Wealth Management revenue: $5.44B (+9% YoY) Other Key Metrics Provision for credit losses: $3.11 billion vs $2.94 billion expected

Net charge-offs: $2.09 billion vs $2.37 billion expected

Return on equity: 16% vs 14.5% expected

Return on tangible common equity: 19% vs 17.5% expected

Standardized CET1 ratio: 15.3% vs 15.1% expected

Book value per share: $115.15 vs $113.80 expected Additional Notes JPMorgan raised its 2024 net interest income guidance to ~$91.5 billion, up from the previous ~$91 billion

The bank set aside $3.1 billion for potential loan losses, more than double its provisions in Q3 2023

Investment banking fees grew 31%, while markets revenue increased by 8%

The bank expects Q4 2024 net interest income to decline slightly to $22.9 billion

JPMorgan has cautioned that it may have been "overearning" on lending profits

The Federal Reserve's potential policy easing cycle could impact future net interest income Source: xStation

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.