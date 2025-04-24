Kering shares at lowest since 2015 on weak sales of Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent 💡

Shares of Kering (KER.FR), which is responsible for brands such as Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent, are down 5% today after Q1 results fell short of expectations. Gucci sales fell 25% in the first quarter. Efforts to revive Kering SA’s biggest brand have shown no signs of turning around amid a difficult period for the luxury goods industry.

“We believe 2025 will be another painful transition year for Gucci,” analysts at Cit wrote in a note. Remember, the brand accounts for almost 60% of the company’s total profits.

Selected Quarterly Results:

Gucci like-for-like revenue -25%, estimated -23.6%

Yves Saint Laurent like-for-like revenue -9%, estimated -8.03%

Bottega Veneta like-for-like revenue +4%, estimated +7.71%

Other Fashion Houses like-for-like revenue -11%, estimated -7.18%

Eyewear and Corporate like-for-like revenue +3%, estimated +5.84%

Revenue €3.88bn, -14% y/y, estimated €4.09bn

Gucci revenue €1.57bn, -24% y/y, estimated €1.62bn

Yves Saint Laurent revenue €679m, -8.2% y/y, estimated €690.7m EUR

Bottega Veneta revenues EUR 405m, +4.4% y/y, estimated EUR 423.2m

Other House revenues EUR 733m, -11% y/y, estimated EUR 775.8m

Eyewear and corporate revenues EUR 558m, +4.1% y/y, estimated EUR 574.4m

Kering is “planning cautiously” for Q2 and continues to expect a double-digit revenue decline for the group; it still believes the second half of the year should be better than the first half.

Kering (KER.FR) shares are trading at their lowest levels since 2015. Source: xStation