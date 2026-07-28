Join XTB Research Director Kathleen Brooks live today at 13:30 BST as she explores the latest developments shaping the financial markets.

With Andy Burnham now serving as Prime Minister, Kathleen will discuss what the political change could mean for the UK economy, investor confidence and the outlook for Sterling.

She'll also answer some of the biggest questions currently facing investors, including:

• How could the US Dollar perform against Sterling if the Federal Reserve leaves interest rates unchanged?

• Which chart indicator should every beginner understand to improve their market analysis?

• Does gold still deserve its reputation as a safe-haven asset during periods of market volatility?

And many more.

Whether you're investing for the long term or following short-term market moves, this live session will provide valuable insights into the themes currently driving global markets.

Date: 28/07/2026

Time: 13:30 BST

Join us today and find out more.