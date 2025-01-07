Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Long-term borrowing costs surge, is this a worry for financial markets?

14:18 7 January 2025

Bond yields are higher across the curve on Tuesday, however, there is a notable shift out of long-term bonds. There has been heavy selling pressure in 30-year bonds, with the UK 30-year yield rising to its highest level since 1998 and is above 5%, after climbing by 10 basis points so far this year. US long term yields have also been climbing, and the 30-year yield is above 4.85% and is at its highest level since October 2023.

What is interesting about this move, is that the market is selling long term bonds at the same time as the market expects the Federal Reserve to cut rates by 56bps in the coming year, along with 64bps of cuts currently priced in for the Bank of England. There are three considerations when it comes to the weakness in the bond market: 1, the yield curves in the UK and the US are normalizing and steepening, after a long period of inversion, which is the sign of a healthy bond market. 2, The UK and US bond markets are moving together. 3, will there be a tipping point, where rising long-term yields cause issues for the wider financial system?

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

European yields suggest budget deficits matter

European yields can give us some clues about what investors are thinking about long term debt. The chart below shows UK, US, French, German and Spanish 30-year yields, which have been normalized to show how they move together over the last 6 months. As you can see, all yields have picked up since the start of December, however, yields in France, the UK and the US have been moving at a faster pace than German and Spanish yields. This is significant since the UK, the US and France have far higher budget deficits than Germany and Spain, which could be why long-term bonds are selling off. Investors may be using the bond market to express displeasure at the high levels of government debt. This could force a rethink from governments and ultimately a scaling back of public spending or tax increases that could hinder growth.

Chart 1: 30-year bond yields

 

Source: XTB and Bloomberg

Bond vigilantes are watching from the sidelines

We are not at worrying levels for 30-year yields yet, instead, this is a sign that budget deficits could be a trigger point for financial markets in 2025. The risk is that public finance data in the coming months will be scrutinized by investors and if they don’t like what they see then it may trigger a bond market sell off. Bond vigilantes are not stalking the market yet, but they are watching from the sidelines.

Today and tomorrow’s debt auctions in the US are also worth watching closely, in case there are signs of a buyer’s strike. There is also a risk that rapidly rising bond yields could knock equities, and this is seen as one of the key risks for the stock market this year. As you can see below, US stocks and the 30-year Treasury bond yield tends to move in the same direction, however, with bond yields at multi year highs, stocks and bond yields could be at an inflexion point. The question now is, will US stocks start to struggle if yields continue to move higher.

Chart 2: S&P 500 and the 30-year US bond yield

 

Source: XTB and Bloomberg

If yields continue to move higher, then central banks could ease pressure on long term yields. We doubt that they will want to speed up the pace of rate cuts, particularly in the UK and the US where inflation pressures remain. However, they could slow down the pace of quantitative tightening if yields continue their rapid ascent.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Written by

Kathleen Brooks

Back

Market News

08.01.2025
10:06

BREAKING: EURUSD muted after eurozone PPI report 📌

10:00 AM GMT, Euro Zone - Business and Consumer Survey for December: Business and Consumer Survey: actual 93.7; forecast...

 09:02

Chart of the day - Bitcoin (08.01.2025)

Bitcoin extends its losses today, dropping another 1.00% following yesterday's sharp sell-off. The catalyst for yesterday’s decline was stronger-than-expected...

 07:35

Trump ushers in a new era of volatility, as market loses patience with Nvidia

A mixture of macro fears for inflation and concerns about what the next Trump presidency may hold are dominating markets as we move to the middle of the...
More news

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol Expiration date 17 October 2024
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 16 October 2025
test_cookie Expiration date 1 March 2024
SESSID Expiration date 9 September 2022
__hssc Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix Expiration date 23 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
xtbLanguageSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
userPreviousBranchSymbol Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
intercom-device-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
__cfruid
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc Expiration date 16 October 2024
test_cookie Expiration date 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix Expiration date 23 October 2024
intercom-device-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
UserMatchHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid Expiration date 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 16 October 2026
_ga Expiration date 16 October 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory Expiration date 8 October 2022
af_id Expiration date 31 March 2025
afUserId Expiration date 1 March 2026
af_id Expiration date 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC Expiration date 8 March 2024
__hstc Expiration date 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 Expiration date 17 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 16 October 2026
_vwo_uuid Expiration date 16 October 2025
_vwo_ds Expiration date 15 November 2024
_vwo_sn Expiration date 16 October 2024
_vis_opt_s Expiration date 24 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
_ga Expiration date 16 October 2026
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 16 October 2026
__hstc Expiration date 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 16 October 2026
af_id Expiration date 31 March 2025
afUserId Expiration date 1 March 2026
af_id Expiration date 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC Expiration date 8 March 2024
_gcl_au Expiration date 14 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024
_gcl_au Expiration date 14 January 2025

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID Expiration date 10 November 2025
_omappvp Expiration date 28 September 2035
_omappvs Expiration date 16 October 2024
_uetsid Expiration date 17 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 10 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 14 January 2025
fr Expiration date 7 December 2022
muc_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
lang
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 14 April 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE Expiration date 14 April 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 14 April 2025
_uetsid Expiration date 17 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
MUID Expiration date 10 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 14 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
li_sugr Expiration date 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
MSPTC Expiration date 10 November 2025
IDE Expiration date 10 November 2025
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA Expiration date 14 April 2025
guest_id_marketing Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
muc_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
MSPTC Expiration date 10 November 2025
IDE Expiration date 10 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
UserMatchHistory Expiration date 8 October 2022
bcookie Expiration date 16 October 2025
lidc Expiration date 17 October 2024
lang
bscookie Expiration date 8 September 2023
li_gc Expiration date 14 April 2025
bcookie Expiration date 16 October 2025
lidc Expiration date 17 October 2024
bscookie Expiration date 1 March 2025
li_gc Expiration date 14 April 2025
personalization_id Expiration date 16 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator