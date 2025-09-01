Macroeconomic Calendar: A Day of PMI Indices

The first day of September not only marks the return to school but also the unofficial end of summer holidays for many market participants. The past holiday season was quite eventful due to various developments, largely at the hands of Donald Trump. Today will be a bit quieter, as the first Monday of September is Labour Day in the US, and Wall Street will be closed. However, it is not out of the question that Donald Trump may comment on the appellate court's decision that found his reciprocal tariffs to be illegal.
Calendar:
-
07:30 BST Switzerland - Retail Sales (Forecast: 3.6% y/y; Previous: 3.8% y/y)
-
08:00 BST Poland - Manufacturing PMI (Forecast: 46.8; Previous: 45.9)
-
08:15 BST Spain - Manufacturing PMI (Forecast: 52; Previous: 51.9)
-
08:30 BST Switzerland - Manufacturing PMI (Forecast: 46.9; Previous: 48.8)
-
08:45 BST France - Final Manufacturing PMI (Forecast: 49.9; Previous: 48.2)
-
08:55 BST Germany - Final Manufacturing PMI (Forecast: 49.9; Previous: 49.1)
-
09:00 BST Eurozone - Final Manufacturing PMI (Forecast: 50.5; Previous: 49.8)
-
09:00 BST Poland - Q2 Final GDP (Forecast: 3.4% y/y; Previous: 3.2% y/y)
-
09:00 BST Poland - Quarterly GDP (Forecast: 0.8% q/q; Previous: 0.7% q/q)
-
09:30 BST UK - Final Manufacturing PMI (Forecast: 47.3; Previous: 48)
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.