Macroeconomic Calendar: A Day of PMI Indices

06:51 1 September 2025

The first day of September not only marks the return to school but also the unofficial end of summer holidays for many market participants. The past holiday season was quite eventful due to various developments, largely at the hands of Donald Trump. Today will be a bit quieter, as the first Monday of September is Labour Day in the US, and Wall Street will be closed. However, it is not out of the question that Donald Trump may comment on the appellate court's decision that found his reciprocal tariffs to be illegal.

Calendar:

  • 07:30 BST Switzerland - Retail Sales (Forecast: 3.6% y/y; Previous: 3.8% y/y)

  • 08:00 BST Poland - Manufacturing PMI (Forecast: 46.8; Previous: 45.9)

  • 08:15 BST Spain - Manufacturing PMI (Forecast: 52; Previous: 51.9)

  • 08:30 BST Switzerland - Manufacturing PMI (Forecast: 46.9; Previous: 48.8)

  • 08:45 BST France - Final Manufacturing PMI (Forecast: 49.9; Previous: 48.2)

  • 08:55 BST Germany - Final Manufacturing PMI (Forecast: 49.9; Previous: 49.1)

  • 09:00 BST Eurozone - Final Manufacturing PMI (Forecast: 50.5; Previous: 49.8)

  • 09:00 BST Poland - Q2 Final GDP (Forecast: 3.4% y/y; Previous: 3.2% y/y)

  • 09:00 BST Poland - Quarterly GDP (Forecast: 0.8% q/q; Previous: 0.7% q/q)

  • 09:30 BST UK - Final Manufacturing PMI (Forecast: 47.3; Previous: 48)

03.09.2025
10:05

Chart of the day: AUDUSD (03.09.2025)

The Australian dollar is leading the rebound among major currencies against the U.S. dollar (AUDUSD: +0.15%), which began after a sell-off in the U.S....

 10:03

BREAKING: Eurozone PPI inflation surprises to the upside; EURUSD gains 💡

Eurozone PPI (M/M) Jul: 0.4% (est 0.1%; prev 0.8%) -PPI (Y/Y): 0.2% (est 0.1%; prev 0.6%) The PPI report suggests that overall producer prices rose...

 08:59

BREAKING: German services PMI falls stronger than expected; France above estimates 🇩🇪 🇫🇷

08:50 AM BST, France - PMI Data for August: HCOB France Services PMI: actual 49.8; forecast 49.7; previous 48.5; HCOB France Composite...
