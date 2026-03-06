Economists expect non-farm payrolls to rise by around 60,000, while the unemployment rate is forecast to remain unchanged. Average hourly earnings are also expected to hold steady at 3.7% year-on-year, while private sector payrolls are projected to increase by 65,000, down sharply from the 170,000 recorded in January.
Recent leading indicators point to a moderate improvement in the US labour market. The ADP National Employment Report showed private payrolls rising 63,000 in February, beating expectations and marking the strongest reading since November.
Meanwhile, the ISM Services Employment Index rose to 51.8, its highest level in a year, while the ISM Manufacturing Employment Index also signalled improved hiring sentiment compared with January. Together, these indicators suggest the labour market may be gaining some momentum as the first quarter progresses.
Weather disruption and strikes could distort the data. However, there are several factors that could influence February’s figures. Severe winter storms across parts of the US at the end of January may have delayed hiring, potentially boosting February payrolls by as much as 25,000 jobs.
Strike activity could also have an impact. Around 5,000 workers were on strike last month, including roughly 1,000 employees at Starbucks who have been striking since November. This could weigh on the headline payroll figure.
Although geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have dominated market sentiment recently, the payrolls report could still drive volatility if the data significantly surprises expectations.
Historically, US Treasuries tend to show the strongest reaction to payroll surprises. A weaker-than-expected report could push Treasury prices higher and yields lower, while a stronger reading would likely send yields higher across the curve.
However, January’s stronger payroll figure did not trigger a major market reaction, partly because revisions distorted the data. When payrolls figures are viewed as less reliable, the market response tends to be limited and short-lived.
Join Kathleen and find out more!
Brent tops $90 per barrel
NFP preview
Markets attempt to rally on positive news from Iran
Navigating Middle East uncertainty and tariff risks
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.